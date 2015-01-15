OHL Mexico agrees to sell $605 mln stakes in units to Australian fund

BRIEF-Urthecast reports Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Urthecast Corp qtrly revenue C$9.4 million versus c$ 12.2 million
MEXICO CITY Jan 14 Mexican builder and transport infrastructure firm OHL Mexico said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell 24.99 percent stakes in two of its subsidiaries to a fund controlled by Australia's IFM Investors for 8.78 billion pesos ($605.52 million).
OHL Mexico said it would sell stakes in Organizacion de Proyectos de Infraestructura and the recently created OPCEM, which together operate 110 kilometers of toll highway northeast of Mexico City, to the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund.
The purchase, which would allow OHL Mexico to invest in new projects, is subject to regulatory approval, the company said in a filing.
OHL Mexico is a subsidiary of Spain's OHL. ($1 = 14.5000 pesos) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Griffon Corp - Telephonics contract backlog was $387 million at March 31, 2017, compared to $420 million at September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017