OHL Mexico agrees to sell $605 mln stakes in units to Australian fund

MEXICO CITY Jan 14 Mexican builder and transport infrastructure firm OHL Mexico said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell 24.99 percent stakes in two of its subsidiaries to a fund controlled by Australia's IFM Investors for 8.78 billion pesos ($605.52 million).

OHL Mexico said it would sell stakes in Organizacion de Proyectos de Infraestructura and the recently created OPCEM, which together operate 110 kilometers of toll highway northeast of Mexico City, to the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund.

The purchase, which would allow OHL Mexico to invest in new projects, is subject to regulatory approval, the company said in a filing.

OHL Mexico is a subsidiary of Spain's OHL. ($1 = 14.5000 pesos) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
