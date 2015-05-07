版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 7日 星期四

OHL Mexico shares slide more than 7 pct in early trading

MEXICO CITY May 7 Shares in the Mexican unit of Spanish builder OHL fell more than 7 percent in early morning trading on Thursday, following the release of recordings on Wednesday that appeared to show executives discussing overcharging the government but which the company dismissed as a fabrication. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
