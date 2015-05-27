OHL Mexico shares plunge after ministry seeks contract audit

BRIEF-Surgery Partners to acquire National Surgical Healthcare for about $760 mln
* Surgery partners to acquire national surgical healthcare from Irving place capital
MEXICO CITY May 27 Shares in OHL Mexico, the local unit of Spanish construction firm OHL, tumbled by as much as a 7 percent on Wednesday, after Mexico's Communications and Transport Ministry said late on Tuesday it will seek an audit of its contracts with the company.
OHL Mexico shares later pared gains, down 3.42 percent to 23.14 pesos. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
