OHL Mexico shares plunge after ministry seeks contract audit

MEXICO CITY May 27 Shares in OHL Mexico, the local unit of Spanish construction firm OHL, tumbled by as much as a 7 percent on Wednesday, after Mexico's Communications and Transport Ministry said late on Tuesday it will seek an audit of its contracts with the company.

OHL Mexico shares later pared gains, down 3.42 percent to 23.14 pesos. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
