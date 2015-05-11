Shares in OHL Mexico fall more than 5 pct

MEXICO CITY May 11 Shares in the Mexican unit of Spanish builder OHL fell more than 5 percent in trading on Monday, days after the release of recordings of executives which have embroiled the company in a row over its business with a state government.

OHL Mexico's shares have fallen more than 20 percent since the recordings, in which executives are heard discussing overcharging the government of the State of Mexico for public works, were released last week.

The company said that the recordings are of some of their employees, but that the audio had been manipulated and that they were talking about future negotiations with the state government. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez)