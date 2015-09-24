OHL Mexico brings second lawsuit against technology firm amid scandal

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Trump inauguration kicks off
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Construction firm OHL Mexico, which has been embroiled in a corruption scandal, said on Wednesday that it is suing highway technology company Infraiber for damages in a civil suit.
The suit was brought by OHL Mexico and its subsidiary, Concesionaria Mexiquense, because of Infraiber's "campaign to discredit" the companies, OHL Mexico said in a filing to Mexico's stock exchange.
"We deny any smear campaign," said Paulo Diez, Infraiber's lawyer. Diez also said that the company has not yet seen any legal documents.
Earlier this month, OHL Mexico sued Infraiber over leaked recordings, including audio in which company executives allegedly discussed overcharging for a public works project and paying for a state official's hotel room.
Diez said Infraiber does not have a comment about that lawsuit because it has not seen the legal documents yet.
OHL Mexico has said the recordings were edited and distorted. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler warned Republicans against dismantling the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" protections that bar internet service providers from slowing consumer access to web content.
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy Co Inc CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.