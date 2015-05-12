UPDATE 1-OHL Mexico says accepts resignation of official in recording

(Adds background about the OHL scandal and executive)
MEXICO CITY May 11 OHL Mexico said
on Monday that it accepted the resignation of an official
featured in secret recordings leaked last week, as a scandal
about conversations between executives in the tapes continues to
batter the company's stock price.
Pablo Wallentin, a senior executive who acted as a liaison
between OHL Mexico and state officials, was heard discussing
payment of a reservation at a luxury hotel for a minister in the
State of Mexico government, Apolinar Mena, in one recording.
Both OHL Mexico and the government of the State of Mexico, a
populous region which surrounds much of Mexico City, have said
that Wallentin did not pay for Mena's hotel room.
The Mexican unit of Spain's OHL maintains that the
voices in the tapes were edited and their comments distorted,
but its stock has fallen 20.3 percent since they were leaked
last week, closing at 24.62 pesos on Monday.
Wallentin also featured in a recording in which OHL Mexico
executives spoke about overcharging the government for an
expressway project in the State of Mexico.
OHL Mexico has said it has not committed fraud against the
State of Mexico.
The governor of the State of Mexico, Eruviel Avila, said on
Friday that he had ordered a state audit to make sure that OHL
Mexico abides by the terms of its contract for the highway.
The Spanish parent company has said that it is launching an
internal investigation into allegations of illegal practices in
the Mexican unit.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)