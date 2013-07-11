Mexico's Pemex scraps Amatitlan contract in Chicontepec auction

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
POZA RICA, Mexico, July 11 Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex said on Thursday it scrapped plans to extend the bidding period for the fee-per-barrel contract for the Amatitlan block in the country's onshore Chicontepec basin.
The company had earlier said it would extend the bidding period for the contract by five days. The Amatitlan block, the second-biggest up for grabs, contains 993 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in proven, probable and possible (3P) reserves spread across 89 square miles (230 sq km).
The Chicontepec auction marks the third round of the country's fee-per-barrel private contracting scheme, fruit of a 2008 reform aimed at revitalizing aging oil fields and attracting long-term private investment.
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value