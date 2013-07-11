版本:
Mexico's Pemex scraps Amatitlan contract in Chicontepec auction

POZA RICA, Mexico, July 11 Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex said on Thursday it scrapped plans to extend the bidding period for the fee-per-barrel contract for the Amatitlan block in the country's onshore Chicontepec basin.

The company had earlier said it would extend the bidding period for the contract by five days. The Amatitlan block, the second-biggest up for grabs, contains 993 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in proven, probable and possible (3P) reserves spread across 89 square miles (230 sq km).

The Chicontepec auction marks the third round of the country's fee-per-barrel private contracting scheme, fruit of a 2008 reform aimed at revitalizing aging oil fields and attracting long-term private investment.
