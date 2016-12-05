版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 03:45 BJT

Statoil, BP, Total win first block in Mexico Salina Basin auction

MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexico awarded a consortium of Statoil, BP and Total the first block tendered in the Gulf of Mexico's Salina Basin in a historic deep water oil and gas auction on Monday.

Block 1 is a 919 square mile (2381.1 square kilometer) area which the energy ministry says contains some 1.852 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in light and extra light crude. (Writing by Dave Graham)

