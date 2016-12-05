Murphy, Ophir-led consortium wins block in Mexico oil auction

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexico awarded a consortium of Murphy Sur, Ophir Mexico Holdings, PC Carigali Mexico and Sierra Offshore Exploration the fifth block tendered from the Gulf of Mexico's Salina Basin in a historic deep water oil and gas auction on Monday.
Block 5 is a 993.5 square mile (2,573.2 square km) block which the energy ministry says contains some 621 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in light and extra light crude as well as natural gas. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.