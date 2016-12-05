Mexico says Total, ExxonMobil win block in deep water oil auction

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexico awarded a consortium comprised by Total and ExxonMobil the second block tendered from the Gulf of Mexico's Perdido Fold Belt off the U.S.-Mexico maritime border in a historic deep water oil and gas auction on Monday.
Block 2 is a 1,149 square mile (2,976.6 square km) block which the energy ministry says contains some 1.440 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in light and extra light crude as well as natural gas. (Writing by Dave Graham)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.