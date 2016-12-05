版本:
2016年 12月 6日

Mexico says Total, ExxonMobil win block in deep water oil auction

MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexico awarded a consortium comprised by Total and ExxonMobil the second block tendered from the Gulf of Mexico's Perdido Fold Belt off the U.S.-Mexico maritime border in a historic deep water oil and gas auction on Monday.

Block 2 is a 1,149 square mile (2,976.6 square km) block which the energy ministry says contains some 1.440 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in light and extra light crude as well as natural gas. (Writing by Dave Graham)

