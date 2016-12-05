版本:
Statoil, BP, Total team wins again in Mexico deep water auction

MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexico awarded a consortium of Statoil, BP and Total the third block tendered in the Gulf of Mexico's Salina Basin in a historic deep water oil and gas auction on Monday.

Block 3 is a 1,269 square mile (3,287.1 square km) block which the energy ministry says contains some 1.669 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in light crude and natural gas.

Earlier, the same consortium won the first block auctioned from the Salina Basin. (Reporting by Dave Graham)

