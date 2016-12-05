版本:
Chevron, Pemex, Inpex win block in Mexico deep water oil auction

MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexico awarded a consortium of Chevron, Pemex and Inpex Corporation the third block tendered from the Gulf of Mexico's Perdido Fold Belt off the U.S.-Mexico maritime border in a historic deep water oil and gas auction on Monday.

Block 3 is a 651 square mile (1,686.9 square kilometer) block which the energy ministry says contains some 1.304 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in light and extra light crude. (Writing by Dave Graham)

