Mexico's Pemex says oil exports held up by bad weather

MEXICO CITY Nov 11 Bad weather in the Gulf of Mexico has prevented Mexico from exporting 1.5 million barrels of crude this week, the state oil monopoly Pemex said on Friday.

The three major oil-exporting parts in the area, Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos, have been closed since Wednesday because of a cold front.

Mexico ships about 80 percent of the crude oil it exports to the United States through those three ports.

The 1.5 million barrels held up in the ports is equivalent to approximately one day of total exports.

Pemex [PEMEX.UL] said last month its exports in September slipped to 1.242 million bpd from 1.440 million in August. [ID:nN1E79K0S8]