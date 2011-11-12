Mexico's Pemex says oil exports held up by bad weather

BRIEF-Energen Qtrly non-gaap loss per share $0.51
* Energen Corp - Energen's board of directors has approved a 2017 capital budget (excluding lease renewals and acquisitions) of $790 million
MEXICO CITY Nov 11 Bad weather in the Gulf of Mexico has prevented Mexico from exporting 1.5 million barrels of crude this week, the state oil monopoly Pemex said on Friday.
The three major oil-exporting parts in the area, Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos, have been closed since Wednesday because of a cold front.
Mexico ships about 80 percent of the crude oil it exports to the United States through those three ports.
The 1.5 million barrels held up in the ports is equivalent to approximately one day of total exports.
Pemex [PEMEX.UL] said last month its exports in September slipped to 1.242 million bpd from 1.440 million in August. [ID:nN1E79K0S8] (Reporting by Adriana Barrera, editing by Carol Bishopric) editing by Carol Bishopric)
* Pro-Dex Inc - Net sales for three months ended December 31, 2016 decreased $632,000, or 12%, to $4.6 million
Feb 9 News Corp, the owner of Dow Jones Newswires and book publisher HarperCollins, posted its second quarterly loss in a row as it struggles to offset the decline in advertising income in its newspaper business.