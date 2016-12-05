Mexico picks BHP Billiton for first oil farmout with Pemex

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Australia's BHP Billiton on Monday won the contest to partner with Mexican state oil company Pemex in a joint venture to develop a deep water field in the country's untapped Gulf waters.
A local unit of BHP Billiton won the rights to tie-up with Pemex on its light oil Trion field, less than 50 miles (80 km) from the U.S.-Mexico maritime border.
BHP outbid Britain's BP, the only other company that participated, with a $624 million offer to complement its royalty bid, the country's oil regulator said. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.