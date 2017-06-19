版本:
Total and Shell win block in Mexico shallow water oil auction

MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium comprising France's Total and Royal Dutch Shell won the 15th shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, the Mexican oil regulator said.

Block 15 lies off the southern Gulf coast state of Campeche, and includes estimated prospective resources of up to 496 million barrels of oil over an area of 375 square miles (972 sq km).

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
