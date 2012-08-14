Pemex says it has controlled fire at Madero refinery

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Pemex has controlled a fire in a boiler at the hydro-desulphurisation plant at its Madero refinery in Tamaulipas state, the Mexican state oil monopoly said in a statement on Tuesday.
Pemex said via its Twitter account that other parts of the refinery were not affected. The Madero refinery processes 186,000 barrels per day, according to the company's website.
Pemex said in the statement that it was still investigating the cause of the blaze, which broke out late Monday. There were no injuries due to the fire, the company said.
