Pemex says it has controlled fire at Madero refinery

MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Pemex has controlled a fire in a boiler at the hydro-desulphurisation plant at its Madero refinery in Tamaulipas state, the Mexican state oil monopoly said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pemex said via its Twitter account that other parts of the refinery were not affected. The Madero refinery processes 186,000 barrels per day, according to the company's website.

Pemex said in the statement that it was still investigating the cause of the blaze, which broke out late Monday. There were no injuries due to the fire, the company said.