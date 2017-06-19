版本:
Eni and Citla win block in Mexican shallow water oil auction

MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium comprising Italy's Eni and Citla Energy made the winning bid for the 14th shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.

Block 14 lies off the southern Gulf coast state of Tabasco, and includes estimated prospective resources of up to 472 million barrels of oil over an area of 180 square miles (466 sq km). (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
