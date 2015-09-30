版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 1日 星期四 00:06 BJT

Mexico awards contract for Amoca, Mizton and Tecoalli oil fields to Eni

MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 Mexico's oil regulator awarded a production-sharing contract for the offshore Amoca, Mizton and Tecoalli fields on Wednesday to Italy's Eni International as part of a series of oil auctions that aim to help the country reverse declining crude output.

Eni won the development rights by offering the government 83.75 percent of pre-tax profits, but additional taxes and a basic royalty will still apply.

The shallow water Amoca, Mizton and Tecoalli fields on the southern edge of the Gulf of Mexico and grouped together as contractual Area 1 in the auction, feature 196 million barrels in remaining oil resources and span 21 square miles (55 sq km).

The auction marks the second phase of Mexico's so-called Round One tender launched in July, and follows a historic energy sector overhaul finalized last year that opened the sector for the first time in decades to private producers. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐