Mexico awards contract for Amoca, Mizton and Tecoalli oil fields to Eni

MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 Mexico's oil regulator
awarded a production-sharing contract for the offshore Amoca,
Mizton and Tecoalli fields on Wednesday to Italy's Eni
International as part of a series of oil auctions that aim to
help the country reverse declining crude output.
Eni won the development rights by offering the
government 83.75 percent of pre-tax profits, but additional
taxes and a basic royalty will still apply.
The shallow water Amoca, Mizton and Tecoalli fields on the
southern edge of the Gulf of Mexico and grouped together as
contractual Area 1 in the auction, feature 196 million barrels
in remaining oil resources and span 21 square miles (55 sq km).
The auction marks the second phase of Mexico's so-called
Round One tender launched in July, and follows a historic energy
sector overhaul finalized last year that opened the sector for
the first time in decades to private producers.
