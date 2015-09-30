版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 1日 星期四 00:13 BJT

Mexico awards Hokchi oil field to group led by Pan American Energy

MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 Mexico's oil regulator awarded a production-sharing contract for the offshore Hokchi field on Wednesday to Argentina's Pan American Energy in consortium with E&P Hidrocarburos y Servicios.

The consortium won the development rights by offering the government 70 percent of pre-tax profits, but additional taxes and a basic royalty will still apply.

The shallow water Hokchi field, located along the southern edge of the Gulf of Mexico and known as contractual Area 2 in the auction, features 334 million barrels in remaining oil resources and spans 15 square miles (40 sq km).

The auction marks the second phase of Mexico's so-called Round One tender launched in July and follows a historic energy sector overhaul finalized last year that opened the sector for the first time in decades to private producers. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐