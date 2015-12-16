版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 17日 星期四 00:50 BJT

Mexico to tender licenses to exploit 10 deep-water Gulf areas

MEXICO CITY Dec 16 Mexico will tender licenses to explore and drill 10 deep-water areas in the Gulf of Mexico as part of a landmark opening of its long-closed oil sector, the country's energy regulator said on Wednesday.

Four of those areas, in the Perdido Fold Belt, are expected to contain light crude, Mexico's oil regulator CNH announced. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐