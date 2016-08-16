Mexico has nearly completed 2017 oil price hedge -Finmin

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MONTERREY Aug 16 Mexico has nearly completed its oil price hedge for 2017, the country's Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Tuesday.
"We have advanced in an important way, we still haven't finished the process but the vast majority of the options, that is to say the hedge, have already been acquired," Videgaray said at an event in the northern city of Monterrey.
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.