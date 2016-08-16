版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 03:55 BJT

Mexico has nearly completed 2017 oil price hedge -Finmin

MONTERREY Aug 16 Mexico has nearly completed its oil price hedge for 2017, the country's Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Tuesday.

"We have advanced in an important way, we still haven't finished the process but the vast majority of the options, that is to say the hedge, have already been acquired," Videgaray said at an event in the northern city of Monterrey.

(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐