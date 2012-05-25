版本:
Mexico's oil exports fall in April, production steady

May 25 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex said on Friday oil production in April fell slightly to 2.54 million barrels per day (bpd) from 2.55 million bpd produced in March.

Pemex said oil exports in April were 1.24 million bpd compared with 1.28 million bpd exported the previous month.

