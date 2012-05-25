Mexico's oil exports fall in April, production steady

BRIEF-AMYGDALA NEUROSCIENCES ACQUIRES GS-6637 FROM GILEAD SCIENCES
* AMYGDALA NEUROSCIENCES ACQUIRES GS-6637 FROM GILEAD SCIENCES
May 25 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex said on Friday oil production in April fell slightly to 2.54 million barrels per day (bpd) from 2.55 million bpd produced in March.
Pemex said oil exports in April were 1.24 million bpd compared with 1.28 million bpd exported the previous month.
* AMYGDALA NEUROSCIENCES ACQUIRES GS-6637 FROM GILEAD SCIENCES
* Unlimited offer now includes "HD-quality video, 10GB mobile hotspot per line" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO says western Canadian gas producers in talks with TransCanada Corp about pipeline tolling agreement on natural gas mainline system