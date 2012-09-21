UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex produced 2.550 mln bpd crude in August

MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex produced 2.550 million barrels per day of crude oil in August, compared with 2.523 million bpd in July, the company announced on Friday.

Pemex said August crude production marked its highest level of output so far this year.

Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer, has seen output stabilize at approximately 2.5 million bpd over the last several years, from its peak production of 3.4 million bpd in 2004.

Three-quarters of the country's current oil production comes from its shallow-water offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico.

If Pemex cannot find and exploit new discoveries to replace declining production at its largest, aging fields, Mexico risks becoming a net importer of crude within a decade.

Mexico President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto of the centrist Institutional Revolutionary Party has said one of his top priorities is to boost crude production by attracting more private investment into the country's lumbering energy sector.

Pena Nieto will take office December 1.