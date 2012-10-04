UPDATE 1-Mexico to announce new deep-water crude oil find

* Find would be second deep-water discovery for Pemex

MEXICO CITY Oct 4 Mexican President Felipe Calderon will announce a new deep-water crude oil find in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, a government official told Reuters on Thursday.

The announcement will mark the second time state oil monopoly Pemex has struck crude in its six-year-old deep water drilling program.

Calderon announced on August 29 the discovery of the country's first deep water oil well, Trion 1, located 177 km (110 miles) off the coast of Tamaulipas state in northern Mexico.

At the time, Pemex said it expected to certify new proven, probable and possible (3P) reserves from Trion 1 of 400 million barrels of crude.

Pemex began drilling the well within the Perdido Fold Belt in late May at a depth of approximately 2,500 meters (8,200 feet).

The new deep water find is also expected to be located within the Perdido Fold Belt.

Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer, has up to 29 billion barrels of crude equivalent in the Gulf, more than half of the country's potential resources.