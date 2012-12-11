Mexico's Pemex says minor gas incident has not hit operations

MEXICO CITY Dec 10 Mexican state oil giant
Pemex said its distribution system had not been hit by
last month's minor explosion at a gas facility, denying market
talks that a major incident had led to a spike in liquefied
petroleum gas prices.
"We have not had any serious events over the past 10 days,"
Pemex spokesman Francisco Montano told Reuters.
Late last month, an accident took place at a new gas plant
in the Gulf state of Veracruz with a daily processing capacity
of 200 million cubic feet. Local reports described it as an
explosion.
"The incident that took place on Nov. 29 in Poza Rica,
Veracruz, was a minor accident that resulted in slight injuries
to three workers and did not have any impact on operations,"
Montano told Reuters on Monday.
Montano added that the oil monopoly had not faced any major
disruption to the country's gas production or distribution
networks since a Sept. 18 explosion and fire rocked a natural
gas facility in the northern Mexican city of Reynosa near the
U.S. border, killing 30 workers.
Agustin Human, president of operations for Mexico's natural
gas association, also said he was unaware of a major blow out at
one of the country's gas facilities, but he did point to another
relatively minor incident at a natural gas compression facility
in the central state of Puebla last week.
"There was a problem there, an explosion, but no impact
whatsoever on supplies," said Human.