Mexico's Pemex says minor gas incident has not hit operations

MEXICO CITY Dec 10 Mexican state oil giant Pemex said its distribution system had not been hit by last month's minor explosion at a gas facility, denying market talks that a major incident had led to a spike in liquefied petroleum gas prices.

"We have not had any serious events over the past 10 days," Pemex spokesman Francisco Montano told Reuters.

Late last month, an accident took place at a new gas plant in the Gulf state of Veracruz with a daily processing capacity of 200 million cubic feet. Local reports described it as an explosion.

"The incident that took place on Nov. 29 in Poza Rica, Veracruz, was a minor accident that resulted in slight injuries to three workers and did not have any impact on operations," Montano told Reuters on Monday.

Montano added that the oil monopoly had not faced any major disruption to the country's gas production or distribution networks since a Sept. 18 explosion and fire rocked a natural gas facility in the northern Mexican city of Reynosa near the U.S. border, killing 30 workers.

Agustin Human, president of operations for Mexico's natural gas association, also said he was unaware of a major blow out at one of the country's gas facilities, but he did point to another relatively minor incident at a natural gas compression facility in the central state of Puebla last week.

"There was a problem there, an explosion, but no impact whatsoever on supplies," said Human.