2012年 12月 19日

Mexico produced 2.577 mln bpd of oil in Nov, up slightly from Oct

MEXICO CITY Dec 18 Mexico produced 2.577 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in November, a slight rise from October output of 2.542 million bpd, state oil monopoly Pemex said on Tuesday.

