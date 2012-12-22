Mexico sets oil hedge at $86 per barrel for 2013

BRIEF-Gear Energy Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
MEXICO CITY Dec 21 Mexican oil export revenue will be hedged at an average price of $86 per barrel in 2013, the country's Finance Ministry announced in a statement late Friday.
The statement did not provide other details of the hedging program, known formally as the Oil Revenues Stabilization Fund, or FEIP.
Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Dec. 10 that the country has hedged 2013 crude exports at a price around $84.90 per barrel, the same average price included in the country's budget for next year.
Mexico, regarded as the biggest producer nation in the world that uses derivatives markets to protect against oil price swings, relies on oil revenues to fund about a third of its federal budget.
Mexico's is the world's seventh largest oil producer.
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
Feb 15 U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed one of the women who claims she was sexually harassed by former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and compelled her to testify before a federal grand jury, her lawyer said on Wednesday.
Feb 15 Agnico Eagle Mines said on Wednesday it would invest more than $1.2 billion in building a gold mine in Canada's Arctic and expanding another, making it one of the few gold companies to be constructing mines at a time when industry output is shrinking.