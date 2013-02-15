Mexico's Pemex sees stable output at Ku Maloob Zaap oil fields

MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 State oil monopoly Pemex
said on Friday it expects Mexico's Ku Maloob Zaap oil fields,
its most productive wells, to maintain output at 850,000 barrels
per day (bpd) through 2017.
Pemex said in a statement that Ku Maloob Zaap's
170 producing wells contributed a third of Mexico's overall
crude output last year, and in December achieved 865,000 bpd of
crude and 349 million cubic feet of gas.
The aging but still highly productive Ku Maloob Zaap fields
are located in the shallow waters of the Bay of Campeche.
Mexico is the world's No. 7 oil producer, but output has
stagnated in recent years, dropping by roughly a quarter since
hitting a peak of 3.4 million barrels per day in 2004.
President Enrique Pena Nieto has ambitious plans to lure
significant private investment into Mexico's energy sector,
under state control since 1938. But he may struggle in a divided
Congress to secure the reforms needed to significantly boost
production.