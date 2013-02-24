版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 25日 星期一 04:10 BJT

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex says storage facility in Veracruz state caught fire

MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex said there was a small fire near a fuel storage tank late on Friday at a company facility in Tuxpan, on the coast of Mexico's eastern Veracruz state.

The fire was put out at approximately 11 p.m. local time on Friday, Pemex said on Sunday.

While local media reported an explosion at the site, Pemex denied that and added there were no injuries or any impact on the facility's operations.

Government officials said earlier this month that a gas leak caused a blast that killed at least 37 people at Pemex's headquarters in Mexico City, raising new questions about the company's safety record.

President Enrique Pena Nieto is currently pushing an overhaul of the country's energy sector as part of a package of economic reforms aimed at boosting growth in Latin America's second-biggest economy.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐