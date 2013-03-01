Mexico crude exports up 9.8 pct in Jan, output down slightly

MEXICO CITY, March 1 Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex exported 1.289 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in January, up 9.8 percent compared with the 1.174 million bpd shipped in December, the company said on Friday.

January's oil production was down slightly at 2.562 million bpd, compared with 2.564 million in December, Pemex said.

Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer, relies on oil revenues to fund about a third of its federal government budget.