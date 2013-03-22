Mexcio's Pemex produced 2.555 mln bpd of crude in Feb

UPDATE 1-Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
MEXICO CITY, March 22 Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex produced 2.555 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in February, the company said on Friday.
Mexico is the world's No. 7 oil producer and a major exporter to the United States but has to import nearly half of its gasoline due to a lack of domestic refining capacity.
Oil output has fallen by more that a quarter from a 3.4 million bpd peak in 2004 and President Enrique Pena Nieto, who took office in December, plans to overhaul the lumbering company by luring more private investment and boosting production.
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.
LONDON, March 28 South Africa's rand took another tumble on Tuesday with investors reeling from President Jacob Zuma's sudden decision to recall his finance minister from a trip abroad in a sign of escalating tensions.