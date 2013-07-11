版本:
Mexico's Pemex says Halliburton wins Humapa block in Chicontepec

POZA RICA, Mexico, July 11 Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex announced on Thursday Halliburton Co , the world's second-largest oilfield services company, won the fee-per-barrel contract for the Humapa block in the country's onshore Chicontepec basin.

The Humapa block contains 341 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in proven, probable and possible (3P) reserves spread across 49 square miles (128 sq km).

The Chicontepec auction marks the third round of the country's fee-per-barrel private contracting scheme, fruit of a 2008 reform aimed at revitalizing aging oil fields and attracting long-term private investment.
