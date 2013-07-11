Mexico's Pemex says no bids for Miahuapan contract in Chicontepec

POZA RICA, Mexico, July 11 Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex said on Thursday the fee-per-barrel contract for the Miahuapan block in the country's onshore Chicontepec basin received no bids.

Miahuapan holds 431 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in proven, probable and possible (3P) reserves spread across 49 square miles (128 sq km).

The Chicontepec auction marks the third round of the country's fee-per-barrel private contracting scheme, fruit of a 2008 reform aimed at revitalizing aging oil fields and attracting long-term private investment.