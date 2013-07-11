Mexico's Pemex says Operadora de Campos DWF wins Miquetla contract in Chicontepec

POZA RICA, Mexico, July 11 Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex announced on Thursday Operadora de Campos DWF, part of Grupo Diavaz, won the fee-per-barrel contract for the Miquetla block in the country's onshore Chicontepec basin.

Miquetla contains 248 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in proven, probable and possible (3P) reserves spread across 43 square miles (112 sq km).

The Chicontepec auction marks the third round of the country's fee-per-barrel private contracting scheme, fruit of a 2008 reform aimed at revitalizing aging oil fields and attracting long-term private investment.