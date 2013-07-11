Mexico's Pemex will launch new auction for 3 Chicontepec blocks

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
MEXICO CITY, July 11 Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex said Thursday it will launch a new auction for the three blocks in the country's onshore Chicontepec basin that failed to attract bidders earlier in the day.
The company said on its Twitter page that it plans a new tender for its Amatitlan, Pitepec and Miahuapan blocks, but did not provide other details.
Pemex failed to auction half of the six blocks up for grabs in Chicontepec, turning up pressure on the government to open up the sector to more private capital with an imminent industry overhaul.
The Chicontepec auction marked the third round of the country's private contracting scheme, the major result of a 2008 reform aimed at revitalizing aging oil fields and attracting long-term private investment.
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value