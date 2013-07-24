China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
MEXICO CITY, July 24 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto will present a constitutional energy reform to Congress in August, setting the stage for major new private investment in the oil sector, a top lawmaker said on Wednesday.
Pena Nieto has said he favors an overhaul of country's closed energy industry in an effort to lure private capital and boost flagging oil and gas production.
David Penchyna, leader of the Senate's energy committee and a member of Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), said the proposal will seek to change the constitution to allow either concessions or risk-sharing contracts.
"We will have President Pena's initiative in August," said Penchyna. "We do believe that the initiative will have to contain constitutional changes," he added.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.