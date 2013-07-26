版本:
Mexico's Pemex posts increased crude production, exports in June

MEXICO CITY, July 26 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex said on Friday it produced 2.52 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in June, while exporting an average of 1.09 million bpd.

Both averages for June represent an increase compared with May output and shipments.
