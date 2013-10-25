Mexico oil output nearly flat at 2.523 mln bpd in September

MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican state oil monopoly
Pemex said on Friday it produced 2.523 million barrels
per day (bpd) of crude oil in September, up just slightly from
the previous month.
Pemex said via Twitter that output last month was up 9,000
barrels per day, or nearly 0.4 percent higher than August's
level.
Mexico's crude output has fallen by a quarter since hitting
a peak of 3.4 million bpd in 2004.
President Enrique Pena Nieto is seeking to push a bill
through Congress to increase private investment in the oil
industry and boost output in Mexico, a top exporter to the
United States.