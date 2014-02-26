Pemex says catalytic plant at Francisco Madero refinery reopens

MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexican state oil giant Pemex said on Wednesday it was reopening the catalytic plant at its Francisco Madero refinery in northeastern Mexico following the conclusion of planned maintenance there lasting two weeks.

The catalytic plant can process about 30,000 barrels per day (bpd) at the refinery, whose total capacity is some 190,000 bpd.

A Pemex official said no further maintenance was scheduled at the catalytic plant for the remainder of this year.