Mexico's Pemex says crude output down slightly in Feb, exports up

MEXICO CITY, March 23 Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex said crude oil production fell slightly in February from the previous month to 2.501 million barrels per day (bpd), the company said on Monday.

Crude output for the month edged down 0.2 percent, compared with 2.506 million bpd in January, marking the lowest level of production in seven months.

Meanwhile, crude export volumes in February were up nearly 9 percent at 1.276 million bpd, Pemex said.

In December, Mexico's Congress passed a landmark energy reform that ended Pemex's 75-year monopoly on oil production and aims to lure significant new streams of private investment via new contracts to boost output. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
