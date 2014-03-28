Mexico plans a mix of areas for first international oil tender

MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexico will offer up a
geological mix of prospective oil blocks when it launches its
first international public tender as part of a landmark energy
reform, a top Energy Ministry official said on Friday.
Approved in December, Mexico's energy reform ended state-run
oil company Pemex's [PEMX.UL}] 75-year monopoly on oil
exploration and production and paves the way for the entry of
private oil majors.
"We are seeing in the first bid round, two areas in deep
waters, some areas of shale gas, some areas of the
non-conventional Chicontepec (basin), and some areas in shallow
waters," Lourdes Melgar, deputy minister for hydrocarbons, said
in a conference call with investors.
Melgar said the ministry continues to work on the design of
the initial public bid round, which will be launched following
the so-called Round Zero allocation for Pemex.
Pemex submitted its Round Zero wish list last week, and the
ministry has until mid-September to decide which oil fields the
company will keep.
Mexico is expected to launch an international bid round for
oil and gas development rights each year through 2019, each one
covering about 20,000 sq km.
The Energy Ministry has said the first international bid
round is expected by mid-2015 and will likely cover 25,000 sq
km, but at a energy conference in Peru on Thursday a top Pemex
official said it could happen by the end of this year.
The reform championed by President Enrique Pena Nieto seeks
to lure significant new infusions of private investment via new
contracts that aim to boost growth and slumping domestic oil
output.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Leslie Adler)