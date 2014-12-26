版本:
Mexico's Pemex oil output holds steady in November, exports up

MEXICO CITY Dec 26 Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex said on Friday its crude oil production held steady in November from the previous month at 2.363 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest monthly figure on record.

Crude export volumes in November were up 8.1 percent from October at 1.23 million bpd, Pemex said.

Energy Ministry output records date to January 1990. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Leslie Adler)
