Mexico's Pemex says suspends some deep water exploration projects

UPDATE 1-Chinese conglomerate HNA takes top stake in Deutsche Bank
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
MEXICO CITY Feb 18 Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex has postponed some deep water exploration projects among a raft of planned capital delays due to slumping crude prices, CEO Emilio Lozoya said on Wednesday.
Pemex said on Monday it would delay execution of capital projects including major refinery reconfigurations and ultra-low sulfur fuel projects because of a sharp fall in oil prices.
Lozoya said however a so-called 'Round One' of oil contract tenders as Mexico opens up its energy fields would go ahead as planned. (Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 3 German lighting group Osram said its 2020 targets looked easier to achieve after a strong quarter that led it to raise its full-year targets on Tuesday but it was too early to hike the mid-term goals.
LONDON, May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.