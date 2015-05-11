UPDATE 1-Mexico to tender batch of onshore oil fields in energy opening

(Adds quote, details on tenders and reform background)
By David Alire Garcia and Ana Isabel Martinez
MEXICO CITY May 11 Mexico's oil sector
regulator approved on Monday the call for bids for its next
package of contracts covering 26 onshore areas, part of the
country's historic energy industry opening after decades of
state control.
The onshore oil and gas areas to be tendered are spread
across five states and contain 2.5 billion barrels of oil
equivalent (boe) in proven, probable and possible reserves.
Crude oil output from the areas could reach 35,000 barrels
per day while natural gas production could total 225 million
cubic feet per day, officials from the national hydrocarbons
commission (CNH) said.
"This tender will favorably impact the emergence of Mexico's
new petroleum industry," said CNH President Juan Carlos Zepeda.
The call for bids for the onshore areas follows two earlier
packages covering 19 low-cost shallow water areas divided into
nearly two dozen contracts, all part of the so-called Round One
tender that was launched late last year along with an initial
allotment of areas to national oil company Pemex.
The Round One tender features packages of blocks grouped by
type of petroleum basin and will allow oil companies to bid on
contracts covering 169 offshore and onshore blocks for the first
time since Mexico's oil industry was nationalized in 1938.
The onshore areas range in size from about 3 square miles
(7.7 sq km) to 23 square miles (60 sq km) and will be tendered
as 26 individual license contracts.
Zepeda added that pre-qualification requirements for the 26
license contracts will not focus on companies' operational or
financial capacities, as they did in previously announced Round
One tenders, but rather the track record of individual engineers
working for the companies.
Winning bids will be announced on December 15.
Analysts have expressed concern that slumping oil prices
could dent interest in Round One, particularly in higher cost
developments.
The average price of Mexico's crude oil exports has
recovered to about $57 per barrel from a low of below $40 a
barrel near the beginning of the year.
Last year, Mexico's Congress finalized a sweeping energy
overhaul that ended Pemex's longstanding monopoly on a wide
range of oil sector activities from exploration to retail
gasoline sales.
The reform aims to lure billions of dollars in private
investment via new contracts to boost crude oil output, which
has declined by about a third over the past decade.
