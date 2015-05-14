Mexican oil regulator approves new seismic studies for Gulf resources

MEXICO CITY May 14 Mexico's oil regulator voted on Thursday to approve permits for a pair of companies to conduct two-dimensional seismic studies of oil and gas resources in the country's territorial waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

The companies, Norway's MultiClient Geophysical and U.S.-based ION Geophysical Corp, are tasked with helping identify potential resources in the largely unexplored waters of the Gulf. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)