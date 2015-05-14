Mexican oil regulator approves new seismic studies for Gulf resources

UPDATE 3-Oil stable on expected OPEC cut extension, drop in U.S. inventories
* But soaring U.S. oil output weighs on market (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
MEXICO CITY May 14 Mexico's oil regulator voted on Thursday to approve permits for a pair of companies to conduct two-dimensional seismic studies of oil and gas resources in the country's territorial waters in the Gulf of Mexico.
The companies, Norway's MultiClient Geophysical and U.S.-based ION Geophysical Corp, are tasked with helping identify potential resources in the largely unexplored waters of the Gulf. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
* But soaring U.S. oil output weighs on market (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
* Samsung seeks to boost chip contract manufacturing business (Adds details)
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP