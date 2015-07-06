Four firms exit initial offshore tender in Mexican oil opening

MEXICO CITY, July 6 Four companies have bowed
out of the initial installment of Mexico's so-called Round One
oil auction, the first step in the country's historic sector
opening, regulator CNH said on Monday.
The Mexican units of Noble Energy and Glencore
, as well as Colombian national oil company Ecopetrol
, have all asked to exit the competition for 14 shallow
water oil fields set to be awarded on July 15.
Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Public Company
Limited also dropped out.
The CNH did not specify why the firms decided they would no
longer participate in the initial auction for shallow water
exploration blocks located along the southern rim of the Gulf of
Mexico.
Some oil companies have pointed to tough rescission clauses
built into the auction's production-sharing contracts as a
potential problem.
Meanwhile, Premier Oil opted to desist from seeking
potential opportunities as an individual operator, but will
instead join an existing consortium prequalified for the
auction.
The July tender now features 18 companies prequalified as
individual operators, while the slimmed-down prequalified
consortia stand at seven.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Andrew Hay)