TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets Sept Maya price for international buyers

MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex
 revised its September term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to
customers in the United States, Europe and Asia, the company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants for
international buyers by destination:
    
       
   DESTINATION       AUG CONSTANT      SEPT CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
  UNITED STATES                              
 Maya crude              -2.15             -2.65
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +0.40             -0.10
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +2.25             +2.30
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Isthmus crude           +2.45             +2.45
                                             
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude              -6.40             -6.40
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -1.75             -2.30
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -2.05             -2.30
                                             
       ASIA                                  
 Maya crude             -10.00            -10.00
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -3.05             -2.45
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 

       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
*MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North Slope + Kern
River) + K 
    
*Pemex suspended Maya crude exports to the U.S. West Coast in 2008, and as such
has suspended the use of the formula  


 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

