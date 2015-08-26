Mexico sweetens oil auction terms again to avoid repeat of flop

MEXICO CITY Aug 25 Oil companies competing in
the next phase of Mexico's historic Round One auction will know
the minimum level of profits demanded by the government prior to
the auction, the sector regulator said on Tuesday, in a bid to
raise investor interest.
The oil regulator, known by its Spanish-language acronym
CNH, also said it will offer companies the possibility to
conduct additional exploration and extraction beyond reserves
that have already been discovered.
The changes are aimed at avoiding a repeat of the first
phase of the auction, in which the government missed its own
modest expectations, awarding just two of 14 contracts offered.
During that auction, Mexico's finance ministry only revealed
the minimum level of profits companies would have to pay the
government after firms presented their bids.
The next round will be awarded on September 30, and involves
five production-sharing contracts covering nine shallow water
oil fields along the southern edge of the Gulf of Mexico.
The regulator already said in August that it would lower the
corporate guarantee - money a consortium has to put up in case
of an accident- for the second phase.
Twenty companies have pre-qualified for the late September
auction, either as individual operators or in consortia,
including international oil majors Chevron and Royal
Dutch Shell.
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's Carso Oil and Gas is also
among the firms that have pre-qualified to bid, partnering up
with two winners from last months auction; Talos Energy and
Sierra Oil and Gas.
Mexico's oil regulator is running the five-phase Round One
auction, which aims to lure billions of dollars in investment
and reverse a decade-long dip in crude output.
The oil auctions are among the first concrete steps
following a sweeping energy overhaul finalized last year that
ended the decades-long monopoly enjoyed by national oil company
Pemex.
