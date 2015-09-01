版本:
Mexico sees crude output between 2.2 mln to 2.3 mln bpd in 2016

MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Mexico expects to produce between 2.2 million and 2.3 million barrels per day of crude oil in 2016, Deputy Energy Minister Lourdes Melgar told reporters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)

