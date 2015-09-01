Mexico sees crude output between 2.2 mln to 2.3 mln bpd in 2016

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says Sarah Smith to become global head of compliance
* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, Sarah Smith, current controller, chief accounting officer will become EVP and global head of compliance
MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Mexico expects to produce between 2.2 million and 2.3 million barrels per day of crude oil in 2016, Deputy Energy Minister Lourdes Melgar told reporters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, Sarah Smith, current controller, chief accounting officer will become EVP and global head of compliance
* In addition, selling shareholders may offer up to 20.54 million ordinary shares Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jWApY6] Further company coverage:
* Q4 net interest income totaled $10.03 million an increase of $141,000, or 1%, compared to same quarter a year ago Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jHXRKQ] Further company coverage: