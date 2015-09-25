Mexico's Pemex posts lower crude oil output in August, exports up

MEXICO CITY, Sept 25 Crude production from
Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex dipped slightly
in August, the company said on Friday.
Crude oil production last month averaged 2.255 million
barrels per day (bpd), down 0.7 percent from July.
Average crude oil exports rose 6.2 percent from the previous
month, reaching 1.261 million bpd, the highest monthly number
since February.
The Mexican oil firm's production has fallen more than 30
percent since hitting peak output of 3.38 million bpd in 2004.
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Writing by Dave
Graham; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)