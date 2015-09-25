版本:
Mexico's Pemex posts lower crude oil output in August, exports up

MEXICO CITY, Sept 25 Crude production from Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex dipped slightly in August, the company said on Friday.

Crude oil production last month averaged 2.255 million barrels per day (bpd), down 0.7 percent from July.

Average crude oil exports rose 6.2 percent from the previous month, reaching 1.261 million bpd, the highest monthly number since February.

The Mexican oil firm's production has fallen more than 30 percent since hitting peak output of 3.38 million bpd in 2004. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

